Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– All Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Due to issues with our network, all Baltimore County Public Schools and offices will be closed today Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) November 25, 2020
This is due to a network issue.
The Teachers Association of Baltimore County is telling parents to leave computers off and not turn it on until they hear back from BCPS. They say the system is infected.