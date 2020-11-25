COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 32 Deaths Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore County, closed, Education, Local News, Schools

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– All Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

This is due to a network issue.

The Teachers Association of Baltimore County is telling parents to leave computers off and not turn it on until they hear back from BCPS. They say the system is infected.

