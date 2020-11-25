BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Facebook has a new global campaign to help minority-owned businesses this holiday season.

It’s called #BuyBlack Friday.

Among the businesses it’s supporting is one in Baltimore City called Drama MaMa Bookshop, owned by Alisa Brock.

Brock credits her love of journals to her mother. When her friend passed away a few years ago, she said she came home and kept binding books until there were 20.

At that point, she started a business where she sells hand-bound journals, a kit to make your own and other crafts.

But the coronavirus pandemic brought multiple problems for Brock.

“I’m usually at markets and artist events and all of those got closed and canceled,” she told WJZ.

She quickly became one of the many small business owners struggling to stay open.

Facebook took note.

“We quickly realized that minority-owned businesses were actually closing at double the rate of any other small businesses,” Erica Woods, State Public Policy Manager at Facebook, said.

So they created a new campaign to encourage shoppers to think about Black-owned businesses that are struggling.

It’s called #BuyBlack Friday and it’s both a hashtag and an online gift guide featuring 60 Black-owned businesses, including Brock’s Baltimore store.

“To have this opportunity to be broadcast on Facebook doing something I love very much, the primary way I make my living is a huge opportunity to not suffer so much this Christmas,” Brock said.

To visit The Facebook #BuyBlack Friday Gift Guide – click here.

The Gift Guide can also be found on the FB App.

To learn more about the Drama Mama Bookshop – head to their website.