Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will now also serve as an infusion center for monoclonal antibodies.
The Maryland Department of Health confirmed Wednesday it is one of the four locations in Maryland. The others are Adventist Health Care in Takoma Park, Meritus Health Care in Washington County and Peninsula Regional in Wicomico County.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The department said no one has been treated yet but that they are expecting to start in the coming days or weeks.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.