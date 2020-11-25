COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2,600 New Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Highest Levels Since May
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will now also serve as an infusion center for monoclonal antibodies.

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed Wednesday it is one of the four locations in Maryland. The others are Adventist Health Care in Takoma Park, Meritus Health Care in Washington County and Peninsula Regional in Wicomico County.

The department said no one has been treated yet but that they are expecting to start in the coming days or weeks.

