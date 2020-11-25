FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County is adjusting its COVID-19 regulations, including shifting its definitions of social gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to surge across Maryland.

The revised regulations define a social gathering as something that includes but is not limited to parties, cookouts, parades, celebrations, festivals, conventions and fundraisers. They said this does not include normal business operations already under regulation by Gov. Hogan’s executive order from November 17.

The county also added requirements for wedding venues, now limited at 50% maximum occupancy or the occupancy for food establishments, whichever is less.

Another regulation, BOH Regulation 02-2020 retained these other limits which were already in effect:

All indoor public spaces (This includes tobacconist shops, cigar bars, vapor lounges, and hookah lounges.)

All public outdoor spaces where the person is unable to consistently maintain at least six feet of distance from individuals who are not members of their household



Fitness centers are limited to 25% occupancy and face coverings are required by all persons on the premises, with the exceptions listed in Governor Hogan’s Executive Order from Nov. 17, 2020.

Enforcement of this regulation will include increasing fines starting at $250

They remain at 50% capacity for indoor operations at restaurants, retail, religious facilities and personal services, per the governor’s November 17 order.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“We are working hard to carefully balance how we can reduce community spread of the virus while still maintaining our daily lives,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the Health Officer of the Frederick County Health Department. “We want to keep our businesses and community open as much as possible because we know that economic health is important to our personal health. We need each person in Frederick County to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus on a personal level. This is especially important as we’re coming into the time of year when we want to spend more time with our friends and family. Our actions can help reduce the spread or increase it.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.