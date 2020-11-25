COCKEYSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A man is in custody after he allegedly shot a woman at a Cockeysville hotel Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Police say.
Officers responded to the Quality Inn on Beaver Dam Road at around 8:52 a.m. after a 22-year-old woman was shot to the upper body. They learned the woman was meeting up with Isaiah Darius Fogg, 26, after they had corresponded through social media.
Once they were inside the hotel room, Fogg pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the woman. He shot her when she wasn’t able to give him any cash, stole her cell phone and fled the room.
Detectives found Fogg in Baltimore City at around 1:20 p.m. He is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing. There is no picture available of Fogg at this time.
The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.