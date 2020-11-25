Maryland Wins 44th Straight Home Opener, Beats Old DominionEric Ayala didn't miss a shot, scoring 19 points to lead Maryland to an 85-67 victory over Old Dominion in a season opener on Wednesday.

Ravens 'Discipline' Staff Member For Conduct Surrounding Recent COVID Cases, Team SaysThe Baltimore Ravens said Wednesday the team has "disciplined" a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases affecting the organization.

NFL Moves Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Game To Sunday After Several Ravens Players Test Positive For COVID-19The Ravens vs. Steelers matchup has been moved to Sunday, NFL announced Wednesday.

Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?