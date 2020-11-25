Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a big milestone for one local World War II veteran.
Sergeant Ezra Hill is getting ready to turn 110-years-old next month.
Recently, he sat down virtually with Gov. Larry Hogan to share his secrets about the keys to living a long, happy life.
“Don’t hate nobody,” he said. “It’s cool, keep calm.”
Mr. Hill, who is set to turn 110 next month, is the oldest living veteran in Maryland, and the second oldest in the United States.
He graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1931, and joined the Army during World War II, landing at Normandy shortly after D-Day.