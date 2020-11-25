ARBUTUS, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday night in Baltimore County.
Troopers responded to I-95 South at I-195 at around 9:25 p.m. They learned that a 29-year-old man from Florida, Jacob Marshall Dalton, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger when it became disabled in the right shoulder of I-95 South.
For unknown reasons at this time, Dalton stepped from the shoulder into the road and was struck by a tractor-trailer, which was not able to stop before the crash. Dalton was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead.
The tractor-trailer driver stayed at the scene, police said.
I-95 South was closed in the area of the crash before it reopened at around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.
The incident is being investigated, police said.