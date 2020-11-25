NFL Moves Ravens-Steelers Game To SundayThe Ravens vs. Steelers matchup has been moved to Sunday, NFL announced Wednesday.

Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?

'They Need This On A Lot Of Fronts': Evan Washburn On Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Thanksgiving Game Vs. PittsburghThe Baltimore Ravens have a major game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving and CBS Sports reporter Evan Washburn believes this matchup is important for a number of different reasons for Baltimore.

Maryland Can't Wait To Get Back On Field Against IndianaMaryland football coach Michael Locksley remains on lockdown, battling the coronavirus while the Terrapins prepare for their first game in three weeks.