By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens vs. Steelers matchup has been moved to Sunday, NFL announced Wednesday.

They said the decision came out of “an abundance of caution” to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and all game day personnel.

The game time and broadcast network will be announced later Wednesday.

This comes as more positive COVID-19 test results are coming out of the Ravens organization.

Steelers players are not happy, with several tweeting out their disappointment in the postponement.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. 

