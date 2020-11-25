BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens vs. Steelers matchup has been moved to Sunday, NFL announced Wednesday.
They said the decision came out of “an abundance of caution” to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and all game day personnel.
Our game at the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29.
The game time and broadcast network will be announced later Wednesday.
This comes as more positive COVID-19 test results are coming out of the Ravens organization.
Steelers players are not happy, with several tweeting out their disappointment in the postponement.
First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh.
i’m not gone lie @NFL THIS IS BULLSHIT…
What a joke….
Smh
SMH!!!
