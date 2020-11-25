GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have now made three arrests in the October murder of a Glen Burnie man. On Monday, they arrested a man who allegedly drove the killer out of state after the fatal shooting.

Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar, a 23-year-old man from Glen Burnie, was killed October 4 when he was shot in front of a house in Glen Burnie. The suspect, 21-year-old Cristian Enrique Pleitez-Tejada from Edgewater, had fled the state after he allegedly murdered Aguilar.

The latest suspect arrested is 24-year-old Carlos Antonio Hercules-Aquino from Annapolis, on Monday after securing an arrest warrant charging him with accessory after the fact in reference to the first and second-degree murder of Aguilar. Police learned it was Hercules-Aquino who drove Pleitez-Tejada to Arkansas after the fatal shooting.

Hercules-Aquino is charged with accessory after the fact to first and second-degree murder.

Homicide detectives and the Fugitive Apprehension Team tracked Pleitez-Tejada to Arkansas. Detectives flew to Arkansas and with local law enforcement’s help arrested him on October 22 in Rogers, Arkansas with a second-degree assault warrant.

While awaiting extradition, police learned Aguilar’s death was a targeted attack.

He was extradited back to Maryland on November 4, after police secured an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon conceal in regards to Aguilar’s murder.

Pleitez-Tejada is now at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status. Online court records show Pleitez-Tejada is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in the murder case on December 2.

A 23-year-old Annapolis man was also arrested for helping Pleitez-Tejada flee the state the fatal shooting.

Gerardo Ernesto Quinteros Hernandez is charged with being an accessory after the fact to first and second-degree murder.

Though arrests have been made, police said the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.