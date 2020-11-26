Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are battling a two-alarm house fire in southwest Baltimore.
The fire broke out in the 2700 block of Hollins Ferry Road, according to the Baltimore City Firefighters Union.
When crews arrived, they found flames showing from the back of the home.
The Baltimore City Firefighters Union said that a firefighter became trapped inside the house and a mayday was declared.
That firefighter has since been removed and is being treated.
No further information is available at this time.
