EGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company assisted Abingdon Fire Department with a house fire in Edgewood earlier Thanksgiving morning.
The fire broke out in the 2200 block of Cedar Lane. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen while the family inside were cooking.
#jmvfc8 is assisting @AbingdonFire on scene of a Dwelling Fire in the 2200 BLK of Cedar Ln in #Edgewood. First arriving units had smoke showing. The family is being assisted by disaster assistance. Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating. #breaking pic.twitter.com/YMqH3JVI36
— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) November 26, 2020
The first arriving units saw smoke rising from the house.
Four people are displaced and are being assisted by the Harford County Disaster Assistance and family members.