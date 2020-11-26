COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Keep Rising
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Edgewood, Fire, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

EGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company assisted Abingdon Fire Department with a house fire in Edgewood earlier Thanksgiving morning.

The fire broke out in the 2200 block of Cedar Lane. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen while the family inside were cooking.

The first arriving units saw smoke rising from the house.

Four people are displaced and are being assisted by the Harford County Disaster Assistance and family members.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply