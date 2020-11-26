Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland men’s basketball team will now play Towson on Tuesday, December 1.
They will play at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
The Terps were originally set to play Monmouth on December 1, but the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from one of the program’s Tier 1 members.
Maryland is 13-0 all-time against the Tigers. They last faced off in 2016.
The Terrapins opened the season November 25 with an 85-67 victory over Old Dominion.
Towson will take on San Francisco for its second game at the Mohegan Sun Arena “Bubbleville” at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.