By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland men’s basketball team will now play Towson on Tuesday, December 1.

They will play at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

The Terps were originally set to play Monmouth on December 1, but the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from one of the program’s Tier 1 members.

Maryland is 13-0 all-time against the Tigers. They last faced off in 2016.

The Terrapins opened the season November 25 with an 85-67 victory over Old Dominion.

Towson will take on San Francisco for its second game at the Mohegan Sun Arena “Bubbleville” at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

