BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than $13 million in grants are set to help improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and connectivity in Maryland, Gov. Hogan’s administration announced Wednesday.

Two federal grant programs are set to fund 26 projects sponsored by transportation agencies, local jurisdictions and nonprofits. The fiscal year 2021 funding includes more than $12 million from the Transportation Alternatives Program and more than $1 million from the Recreational Trails Program.

“Our administration remains committed to prioritizing safety and connectivity in Maryland’s transportation network,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These grants, with the support of our state and federal partners, will help our communities fulfill their bike and pedestrian project needs.”

The Transportation Alternatives Program provides funding for on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, environmental mitigation and Safe Routes to School projects, Hogan’s administration said.

Part of the state’s allotment is awarded by metropolitan planning organizations and another part is awarded by the state.

“Safe bike and pedestrian infrastructure is an important part of our transportation system,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “The projects supported by these grants represent a partnership at the state, local and federal level to improve the lives of all Marylanders.”

This year’s TAP funding is highlighted by a $4 million award to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for rehabilitation and restoration of Casselman River Bridge in Garrett County, Hogan’s administration said.

Another TAP allocation of $443,000 will go to the Somerset County Department of Recreation and Parks to design the second phase of a shared-use path parallel to MD 413, building on a first phase that opened in 2020.

In all, combined TAP awards total more than $12 million and support 11 projects, including:

Repairing and rehabilitating 12.6 miles of the C&O Canal towpath surface from Sharpsburg to Taylors Landing and from Taylors Landing to Downsville in Washington County

Completing final design for the 3.7-mile Garrison Boulevard and 2.4-mile Belair Road Transit Priority Initiative Corridors in Baltimore City the state says is meant to improve bus stop accessibility and safety

Constructing an ADA-compliant sidewalk adjacent to Appeal Lane in Lusby, Calvert County, including grading and stormwater management facilities for treatment of proposed impervious surfaces.

The Recreational Trails Program focuses on investments that improve and preserve the statewide recreational trail network. Grants provide funds for trail construction, enhancement, repair and maintenance.

This year’s RTP grants include $360,000 to develop a new network of trails in Baltimore County – about 13 miles – at Patapsco Valley State Park near the park’s McKeldin Area.

Another RTP grant of $72,000 will fund a trail maintenance crew in Cecil County’s Elk Neck State Forest to help maintain the area’s 27-mile trail system. Overall, $1 million in RTP awards will fund 15 projects statewide, including:

Improvements to the Caraker Memorial Plaza on the B&A Trail in Anne Arundel County;

Replacement of a trail bridge along Tuckahoe Valley Trail at Tuckahoe Valley State Park in Caroline County;

Constructing a 1.2-mile hiking and mountain biking trail connecting Adventures Sports Complex International with Fork Run Recreation Area in Garrett County;

Rehabilitating and expanding the existing soft launch access at Jackson’s Landing at Patuxent River Park in Prince George’s County with a larger floating launch that has three slips for canoes and kayaks and improved ADA accessibility.

“These grants represent our ongoing commitment to all users of our highway system — motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “Recreational trails, along with pedestrian and bicycle facilities, are a critical link in our highway network.”

You can find a complete list of grant-funded projects for each program here, as well as detailed information about each program at the links below: