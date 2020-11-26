Comments
CLINTON, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a 38-year-old man who is missing from Clinton.
Patrick Ewald Moore was last seen in the 7500 block of Surratts Road at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Moore is 6’4″ and weighs 315 lbs. He was last seen wearing purple hospital style scrubs and black flip flops.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Southern Region at 301-856-3130.