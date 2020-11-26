Comments
SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot in Severn earlier Thursday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the area of Meade Village Road for a report of a shooting at around 1:39 p.m.
When they arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. Police said their injuries appeared to be life-threatening. They were taken to area hospitals.
Police said this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.
