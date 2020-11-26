BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi everyone!
Clearing and warm today, a heck of a forecast. But we have had warmer Thanksgivings, and the record for this date is 72° set in 1979.
Conversely there have been much colder “turkey day’s” with the record low for this date being 15° in 1950. Thursday’s bonus will be opening some windows, when skies clear, getting some fresh air into our homes.
Calm weather continues tomorrow and that would be super for a “Black Friday” in a normal year, this year at least we will have sunny skies to look at as we cyber shop and burn up our digital wallets.
At least with a forecast high of 63° we can still have some fresh air moving around.
Lots of folks go out and get their Christmas trees this weekend, and the weather will totally be on our side with calm conditions, and not cold or chilly temps.
The normal daytime high is now 52°. This weekend we will be in the mid to upper 50’s.
COVID be darned, at least weather-wise, life this holiday season 2020 is pretty good so far.