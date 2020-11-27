BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools is working to keep their network secure after a ransomware cyber attack forced Baltimore County Schools to close on Wednesday.
The school district said they have blocked all emails coming in from Baltimore County Schools, and their IT department is monitoring for other suspicious emails.
Effective immediately, staff and students may now use their personal devices to access virtual learning and other tools. We ask all users to continue to avoid using Baltimore County schools devices to access City Schools resources.
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) November 27, 2020
Baltimore City Schools is asking anyone who believes they received a suspicious email to contact them immediately.
The school district also announced students and staff can use programs like iReady, Imagine Math and Amplify online.
There is still no word on who is behind the ransomware cyber attack at Baltimore County Schools, or how much money they want.