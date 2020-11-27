COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K New Cases, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– A firefighter has minor injuries as crews are working to extinguish a fire at a Catonsville home.

An elderly woman was found inside the home and is in critical condition.

The fire broke out earlier Friday morning in the 1300 block of Denbright Road.

Baltimore County Fire officials said the basement fire has spread to the first floor.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

