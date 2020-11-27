BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– A firefighter has minor injuries as crews are working to extinguish a fire at a Catonsville home.
An elderly woman was found inside the home and is in critical condition.
ON THE SCENE: @ a house fire in Catonsville -the neighbors took this video before evacuating. An elderly woman was found inside. She’s now in critical condition. Neighbors say her son lived w/ her..no word on him yet. This is the 2nd fire in Baltimore Co this morning alone @Wjz pic.twitter.com/eFm9TUo1KT
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) November 27, 2020
The fire broke out earlier Friday morning in the 1300 block of Denbright Road.
UPDATE 2ND ALARM DWELLING FIRE | 1300blk Denbright Rd #Catonsville | CMD reports fire under control | 1 elderly female has sustained life-threatening injuries | Injured firefighter sustained minor injuries and has been treated by EMS personnel on scene. DT0656^TF pic.twitter.com/vqGadJWutH
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 27, 2020
Baltimore County Fire officials said the basement fire has spread to the first floor.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.