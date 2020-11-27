BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Robert Griffin III is slated to start at quarterback for the Ravens on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Griffin will be taking snaps from a third-string center and handing off to backup running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

If the game does happen on Tuesday, the Ravens game against the Dallas Cowboys will be moved to December 7 at 5 p.m. and will air on Fox/NFL Network/Amazon.

The announcement comes as three more Ravens players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard and long-snapper Morgan Cox are the latest of 12 Ravens to be placed on the list.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process, while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision. Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to play the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Pittsburgh also added three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The team announced defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins were added to the list.

The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers was first switched to Sunday afternoon because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Ravens organization.

