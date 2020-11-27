Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police believe they have found the vehicle that was taken with an eight-year-old boy inside it earlier this week.
Patrol officers spotted a vehicle at around 11:53 a.m. that had been reported stolen previously.
The driver of the 2018 Hyundai tried to elude police and then bailed out of the car at Appleton Street and Riggs Avenue.
He was apprehended by police and taken in for questioning. Charges are pending.
The car was stolen Tuesday afternoon with the child inside. The child was later found safe in the 200 block of Chase Street.