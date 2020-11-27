Ravens-Steelers Game Moved From Sunday To TuesdayThe Ravens game against the Steelers is being moved again, this time from Sunday to Tuesday, per ESPN reports.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Per ReportRavens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from the NFL Network.

Gibson, Washington Roll Past Cowboys 41-16 On ThanksgivingAntonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Alex Smith had a scoring pass and Washington at least temporarily moved into first place in the woeful NFC East with a 41-16 Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

COVID-19 Remains Biggest Opponent For Big Ten Football TeamsThe coronavirus pandemic was considered by many coaches to be the biggest opponent for Big Ten Conference teams coming into this virus-delayed football season, and it certainly has been.