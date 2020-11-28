COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K New Cases, ICU Beds Up
LEISURE WORLD, Md. (WJZ) — A three alarm fire causes significant damage to a senior residential apartment building early Saturday morning, leaving nearly 50 residents displaced, according to Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

Around 1:30am, Montgomery County Firefighters were dispatched to Elkridge Way in Leisure World for a fire. When firefighters arrived they found a senior residential apartment building with heavy fire.

A two alarm was dispatched and firefighters began assisting residents in the building. The fire then extended through the roof and a three alarm was sent out.

Attribution: Pete Piringer, MCFRS

The fire was placed under control around 4am. Approximately 120 firefighters responded to the scene.

There were no firefighter or resident injuries, however nearly 50 residents were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting and providing shelter.

 

