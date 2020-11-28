DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes in Dundalk on Friday night.
The first was a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, according to police.
Police said Evelyn Ann Cornell, of the 2300 block of Searles Road, was crossing Wise Avenue east of Church Road around 5:40 p.m. when she was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Wise Avenue.
Cornell was taken to Johns Hopkins where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene, police said.
Police are also investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Dundalk.
Officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. to Rolling Mill Road near North Point Boulevard for a report of a crash.
The preliminary investigation found that the victim, Antonio Dominique Whittington, 38, of the 3400 block of Woodstock Avenue, was traveling southbound on Rolling Mill Road when he crossed the oncoming northbound traffic lane and left the roadway, traveling into a wooded area.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the factors that contributed to this fatal crash.