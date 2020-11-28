COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 1.6K New Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools said Saturday schools will be closed for students on Monday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 1, as a result of the ransomware cyber attack that forced schools to close on Wednesday.

“Due to the recent ransomware attack, Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 1. BCPS offices will be open and staff will receive additional information about Monday and Tuesday,” the school system tweeted.

Baltimore County Schools said, by closing schools Monday and Tuesday, staff can continue to work to set up the instructional platform and communicate the next steps regarding devices.

Free student meals will still be available at locations as usual, including all middle and high schools, the school system said.

“We understand how challenging this situation is for families and staff, and we thank you for your patience as we work through this crisis,” Baltimore County Schools said.

The school system said daily updates will be provided at 5 p.m. moving forward.

There is still no word on who is behind the ransomware cyber attack or how much money they’re asking for.

The investigation remains ongoing.

