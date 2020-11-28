COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 1.6K New Cases, 33 More Dead
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday the team has signed wide receiver Dez Bryant to the 53-man roster.

“We have signed Dez Bryant to the 53-man roster,” the Ravens tweeted.

Bryant expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

“Officially signed to the 53… beyond thankful,” Bryant said.

Bryant was signed to the Ravens practice squad in late October. He made his debut with the team in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts and played in last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, before he was released in April 2018. He then was signed to the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing.

In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

