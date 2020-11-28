BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An early morning hit and run leaves one man dead Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 6:29am, Police from the Southeast district responded to the 6500 block of Hollabird Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck.
When officers arrived, they found Baltimore City Medics rendering aid to an unidentified man. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Witnesses told officers that they saw a black SUV, possibly a Tahoe, traveling east bound on Hollabird Avenue when it struck the victim and fled the location.
Baltimore City Police Crash Team is investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this fatal hit and run are asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.