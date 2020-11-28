BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday, but Saturday was all about the small businesses.

Wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday sits Small Business Saturday, a day consumers are urged to support local businesses.

Melissa Salzman, of Lovelyarns in Hampden, said Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest days of the year for her store.

“This is our first major holiday shopping day,” Salzman said. “Hopefully, it stays busy from now through Christmas.”

For those trying to avoid in-person shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses, like Loveylarn, have ramped up their online presence.

“When we had to shut our doors during the lockdown in March, I had to immediately move all of our inventory online so people could shop,” Salzman said.

At Caravanserai, Ruth Turner said shopping local adds a personal touch to the shopping experience.

“Everybody has their individualized relationship with the store owner,” Turner said. “They come, they hang, they walk around.”

Many businesses have also implemented COVID-19 safety measures for customers who want to shop in-person.

“Opened up the upstairs floor and the downstairs floor so when people come in we try to dilute the crowds,” Turner said.

“We allow five human beings in the store at one time,” Salzman said.

A lot of the small businesses WJZ spoke to said they will be offering sales and discounts for the holidays so customers can save a little money.

