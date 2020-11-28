Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a hit and run Sunday morning on Hollabird Avenue, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 6:29am, police responded to the 6500 block of Hollabird Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck.
When officers arrived, Baltimore City Medics were at the scene rendering aid to an unidentified man. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Witnesses told officers that they saw a black SUV, possibly a Tahoe, traveling east bound on Hollabird Avenue when it struck the victim and fled the location.
The Crash Team is investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this fatal hit and run is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.