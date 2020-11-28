BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The Ravens added six more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, placed running back James Conner on the list, too.

Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young were among the Ravens most recently added to the list.

The Ravens already had several starters on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

Ferguson has played every game this season at outside linebacker and Fluker was coming off three straight starts at right tackle.

We have placed Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

📰: https://t.co/reiwQrzn9q pic.twitter.com/BXmln0xlJK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 28, 2020

Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — they are down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night.

Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also announced special teams coordinator Danny Smith will not coach on Tuesday due to what the team described as an “illness.” Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada will also be unavailable due to an illness.

The NFL has few options should the game need be further delayed. The league also moved Thursday night’s match between Baltimore and Dallas to Dec. 7.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)