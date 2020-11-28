SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County are investigating a fatal fire at a Silver Spring retirement community.
Officials said the fire happened early Saturday morning at an apartment building in Leisure World of Maryland.
Montgomery County firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to Elkridge Way. When crews arrived, they found an apartment building engulfed in flames.
The fire was placed under control around 4 a.m. It took over 100 firefighters to extinguish the flames, officials said.
According to officials, one woman was found dead in her third-floor apartment, and a firefighter was injured by falling debris.
The firefighter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to be okay.
Officials did not identify the woman and said no foul play is suspected in her death.
Nearly 50 residents were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting and providing shelter.
