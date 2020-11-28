COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 1.6K New Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    9:00 PMThe Story of Santa Claus
    10:01 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Leisure World of Maryland, Local TV, Maryland News, Montgomery County Fire Department, Talkers

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County are investigating a fatal fire at a Silver Spring retirement community.

Officials said the fire happened early Saturday morning at an apartment building in Leisure World of Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to Elkridge Way. When crews arrived, they found an apartment building engulfed in flames.

Photo Credit: Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire Department.

The fire was placed under control around 4 a.m. It took over 100 firefighters to extinguish the flames, officials said.

According to officials, one woman was found dead in her third-floor apartment, and a firefighter was injured by falling debris.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to be okay.

Officials did not identify the woman and said no foul play is suspected in her death.

Nearly 50 residents were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting and providing shelter.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply