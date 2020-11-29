SENECA, MD. (WJZ) — Two stranded boaters have been found and rescued after a kayak capsized on the Potomac River, officials said.
Update – Potomac River, @mcfrs @LoudounFire boats are on scene w/ US park helicopter (aerial), the 2 stranded boaters have been located & are off the rock safely w/ rescue boats/crews (submerged boat has been retrieved & being towed) note: water levels are low, travel difficult https://t.co/4vjzODRnYc
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 29, 2020
Water rescue crews responded earlier Sunday afternoon for a report of a kayaker who capsized their vessel and became stranded on rocks on the Potomac River downstream of Riley’s Lock in the area of the Washington Channel.
The kayak has been towed out of the water. No one was injured, officials said.