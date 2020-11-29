COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 2K New Cases, 23 News Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SENECA, MD. (WJZ) — Two stranded boaters have been found and rescued after a kayak capsized on the Potomac River, officials said.

Water rescue crews responded earlier Sunday afternoon for a report of a kayaker who capsized their vessel and became stranded on rocks on the Potomac River downstream of Riley’s Lock in the area of the Washington Channel.

The kayak has been towed out of the water. No one was injured, officials said.

