By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County Public Schools, Education, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, ransomware cyber attack, Talkers

TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools said Sunday they now know that BCPS-issued Chromebooks were not impacted by the ransomware cyber attack that forced the schools to shut down Wednesday.

They said BCPS students and staff may now safely use BCPS-issued Chromebooks and BCPS Google accounts.

They said no one should use BCPS-issued Windows-based devices until further notice.

The school system said their focus for the next few days is to identify and address student and staff device needs so they can start back up instruction.

Schools will still be closed to students on Monday and Tuesday, but offices will be open. They said staff will receive more information.
Student meals will be available Mondays and Wednesdays.

