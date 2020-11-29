COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 2K New Cases, 23 News Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) –Maryland recorded 1,999 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths Sunday morning, according to data from the State Department of Health.

Hospitalizations went up slightly overnight by 15 cases, with ICU cases also rising. There are now 1,461 Marylanders hospitalized, with 359 in ICU beds and 1,102 in acute care.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 196,447 coronavirus cases and 4,470 deaths reported in the state.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is slightly up by 0.15 percent, now at 6.53 percent.

The state also administered 39,249 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 4,402,399.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 3,093 (71)
Anne Arundel 16,585 (286) 12*
Baltimore City 24,309 (545) 20*
Baltimore County 29,008 (707) 25*
Calvert 1,583 (36) 1*
Caroline 952 (10)
Carroll 3,291 (133) 3*
Cecil 2,078 (40) 2*
Charles 4,317 (103) 2*
Dorchester 1,004 (15)
Frederick 6,773 (142) 8*
Garrett 728 (5)
Harford 6,026 (94) 4*
Howard 8,066 (139) 6*
Kent 438 (23) 2*
Montgomery 33,103 (909) 42*
Prince George’s 41,067 (902) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,083 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,118 (61)
Somerset 910 (9)
Talbot 811 (7)
Washington 4,240 (70)
Wicomico 3,402 (59)
Worcester 1,462 (35) 1*
Data not available (43) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 8,172
10-19 17,490 (3)
20-29 37,401 (26) 1*
30-39 35,102 (53) 6*
40-49 30,884 (139) 3*
50-59 28,962 (361) 18*
60-69 19,165 (715) 14*
70-79 11,085 (1,123) 28*
80+ 8,186 (2,048) 85*
Data not available (2)
Female 103,445 (2,180) 78*
Male 93,002 (2,290) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 59,209 (1,744) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,876 (160) 6*
White (NH) 58,842 (1,983) 78*
Hispanic 37,550 (484) 13*
Other (NH) 8,957 (50)
Data not available 28,013 (49) 1*

