ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) –Maryland recorded 1,999 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths Sunday morning, according to data from the State Department of Health.
Hospitalizations went up slightly overnight by 15 cases, with ICU cases also rising. There are now 1,461 Marylanders hospitalized, with 359 in ICU beds and 1,102 in acute care.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 196,447 coronavirus cases and 4,470 deaths reported in the state.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is slightly up by 0.15 percent, now at 6.53 percent.
The state also administered 39,249 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 4,402,399.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|3,093
|(71)
|Anne Arundel
|16,585
|(286)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|24,309
|(545)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|29,008
|(707)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,583
|(36)
|1*
|Caroline
|952
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,291
|(133)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,078
|(40)
|2*
|Charles
|4,317
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|1,004
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,773
|(142)
|8*
|Garrett
|728
|(5)
|Harford
|6,026
|(94)
|4*
|Howard
|8,066
|(139)
|6*
|Kent
|438
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|33,103
|(909)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|41,067
|(902)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,083
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,118
|(61)
|Somerset
|910
|(9)
|Talbot
|811
|(7)
|Washington
|4,240
|(70)
|Wicomico
|3,402
|(59)
|Worcester
|1,462
|(35)
|1*
|Data not available
|(43)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|8,172
|10-19
|17,490
|(3)
|20-29
|37,401
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|35,102
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|30,884
|(139)
|3*
|50-59
|28,962
|(361)
|18*
|60-69
|19,165
|(715)
|14*
|70-79
|11,085
|(1,123)
|28*
|80+
|8,186
|(2,048)
|85*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|103,445
|(2,180)
|78*
|Male
|93,002
|(2,290)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|59,209
|(1,744)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,876
|(160)
|6*
|White (NH)
|58,842
|(1,983)
|78*
|Hispanic
|37,550
|(484)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,957
|(50)
|Data not available
|28,013
|(49)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.