BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot in three separate early Sunday morning shootings, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 1:08a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 33 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Witnesses told officers that an unknown suspect approached the victim on foot and opened fire. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Northwest District detectives at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Meanwhile, around 1:33a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Fayette Street for a discharging.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but they could not locate a victim.

Moments later, officers responded to a local hospital where two shooting victims had entered seeking medical attention.

A 19 year-old man and a 26 year-old man both were suffering gunshot wounds.

The 19 year-old had been shot in the face and is in critical condition, while the 26 year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He is in serious condition.

Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Around 5:07a.m., officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Burland Avenue for a burglary.

When officers arrived they found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but they could not find a victim.

Officers soon learned the victim, a 57 year-old man, was on his way to the local hospital. He had been shot in the calf.

Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.