COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 2K New Cases, 23 News Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:00 PMComing to America
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Len Bias, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Men's Basketball, Maryland News, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Talkers, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) —Maryland Basketball legend Leonard Kevin “Len” Bias will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bias died of a cocaine overdose in 1986, just two days after becoming the No. 2 player taken in the NBA draft.

Leonard Kevin “Len” Bias was a first-team All-American college basketball forward at the University of Maryland.

He was inducted into UMD’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply