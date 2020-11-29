Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) —Maryland Basketball legend Leonard Kevin “Len” Bias will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
Bias died of a cocaine overdose in 1986, just two days after becoming the No. 2 player taken in the NBA draft.
The legend is a Hall of Famer.
Len Bias will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GaPV5NKfeV
— Maryland Basketball 🐢 (@TerrapinHoops) November 29, 2020
Leonard Kevin “Len” Bias was a first-team All-American college basketball forward at the University of Maryland.
He was inducted into UMD’s Hall of Fame in 2014.