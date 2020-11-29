DENTON, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Caroline County on Thanksgiving that killed a one-year-old child.
Troopers responded to the area of Rt. 404 and Rt. 480 near Denton at around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a crash involving multiple vehicles. Three cars were involved, police said.
Police learned three cars were westbound on Rt. 404 approaching a red light. Two cars were slowing for the red light.
The third car, a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by 23-year-old Arthur W. Callaghna, approached as well. The passenger of the car said said it looked like Callaghna was having some type of medical emergency and was not stopping the car.
The passenger grabbed the steering wheel to avoid a collision, but the Honda struck the rear of a 2018 Ford Fiesta driven by 31-year-old Curtis Fugate, of Port Republic. The force of the impact spun the Ford Fiesta into the side of a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 66-year-old James Perone, of Delaware.
A one-year-old child in the safety seat in the back of Fugate’s car was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The child, Loretta Fugate, died at the hospital the next day, police said.
A second hospital took Callaghna to Johns Hopkins Hospital. His condition isn’t known at this time.
Police are still investigating, no charges have been filed yet.