By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead has tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN report.

Snead is the seventh projected starter on the Ravens’ offense to test positive heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Steelers.

Pass-rusher Matthew Judon and tight-end Mark Andrews will be out of the game on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens also added six more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, placed running back James Conner on the list, too.

The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

CBS Baltimore Staff

