BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead has tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN report.
Ravens WR Willie Snead tested positive today, per source.
He is the 7th projected starter on Baltimore's offense to test positive.
This is the 8th straight day of at least one positive test for Baltimore.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 29, 2020
Snead is the seventh projected starter on the Ravens’ offense to test positive heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Steelers.
Pass-rusher Matthew Judon and tight-end Mark Andrews will be out of the game on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Ravens also added six more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, placed running back James Conner on the list, too.
The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.