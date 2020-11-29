BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more Ravens players have been added to the Ravens’ COVID-19/Reserve List on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to NFL and ESPN reports.
This comes as the outbreak within the team appears to only grow larger by the day.
As of Sunday night, at least 12 Ravens players and eight members of Baltimore’s staff had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past eight days, according to CBS Sports.
That includes star quarterback Lamar Jackson, per NFL reports.
Players who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, according to the team. Players who are deemed “high-risk close contacts” have to sit out at least five days.
There are 18 players currently on the COVID-19/Reserve List ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here’s who is on the COVID-19/Reserve List and when the Ravens added them to the list:
Monday: Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins, Brandon Williams
Tuesday: Pernell McPhee
Wednesday: Calais Campbell, Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura
Thursday: Jihad Ward
Friday: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Ricard, Justin Madubuike, Morgan Cox
Saturday: Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Will Holden, Broderick Washington, Tavon Young, Khalil Dorsey
Sunday: Matthew Judon, Mark Andrews, Willie Snead.
Sunday’s reports have not been added to the Ravens’ official total, but sources say the three have tested positive for the virus.
Among the Ravens players who will not face the Steelers include Snead, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike.
The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.