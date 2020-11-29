BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more Ravens players have been added to the Ravens’ COVID-19/Reserve List on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to NFL and ESPN reports.

This comes as the outbreak within the team appears to only grow larger by the day.

As of Sunday night, at least 12 Ravens players and eight members of Baltimore’s staff had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past eight days, according to CBS Sports.

That includes star quarterback Lamar Jackson, per NFL reports.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, according to the team. Players who are deemed “high-risk close contacts” have to sit out at least five days.

There are 18 players currently on the COVID-19/Reserve List ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s who is on the COVID-19/Reserve List and when the Ravens added them to the list:

Monday: Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins, Brandon Williams

Tuesday: Pernell McPhee

Wednesday: Calais Campbell, Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura

Thursday: Jihad Ward

Friday: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Ricard, Justin Madubuike, Morgan Cox

Saturday: Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Will Holden, Broderick Washington, Tavon Young, Khalil Dorsey Sunday: Matthew Judon, Mark Andrews, Willie Snead. Sunday’s reports have not been added to the Ravens’ official total, but sources say the three have tested positive for the virus.