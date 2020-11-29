COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 1.6K New Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPurple Pre-Game Show
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, James Conner, Local TV, Maryland News, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more Ravens players have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday morning, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pass-rusher Matthew Judon and tight-end Mark Andrews will be out of the game on Tuesday due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday six Baltimore Ravens players had been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while their division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the list, too.

The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply