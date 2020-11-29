BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more Ravens players have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday morning, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Pass-rusher Matthew Judon and tight-end Mark Andrews will be out of the game on Tuesday due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Yesterday six Baltimore Ravens players had been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while their division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the list, too.
We have placed Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8p.m.