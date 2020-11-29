PIKESVILLE (WJZ) — A woman has been found dead in the hallway of a Pikesville hotel Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.
Around 7 a.m., officers responded to the Howard Johnson by Wyndham in the 400 block of Reisterstown Road for a call of a sick or injured individual.
When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the second floor hallway of the hotel with trauma to her upper body. Medics also responded and later pronounced her deceased.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
