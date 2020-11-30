BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a 58-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case due to the man’s injuries.
Just over an hour later, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Fulton Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.