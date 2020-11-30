COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Two people, including a state trooper, were injured in a crash near Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 270 at Interstate 370. A fire department spokesperson tweeted a trooper who was on the scene of a previous incident in the area was rear-ended by another vehicle.

A person inside the vehicle that rear-ended the trooper was briefly trapped.

The cause of the crash is not immediately clear. Traffic on the ramp from southbound I-270 to I-370 is being delayed.

CBS Baltimore Staff

