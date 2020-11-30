GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Two people, including a state trooper, were injured in a crash near Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.
The crash happened on southbound Interstate 270 at Interstate 370. A fire department spokesperson tweeted a trooper who was on the scene of a previous incident in the area was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Update – SB I270 ramp to I 370, collision, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated & transported 2 patients, incl 1 civilian & 1 MSP Trooper, both NLT https://t.co/l7JE5Mx4by pic.twitter.com/qvqHOty8Wm
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 30, 2020
A person inside the vehicle that rear-ended the trooper was briefly trapped.
The cause of the crash is not immediately clear. Traffic on the ramp from southbound I-270 to I-370 is being delayed.