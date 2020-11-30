ARBUTUS, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly burglarized a Royal Farms in Arbutus on November 16.
Police said the incident happened at the convenience store in the 4300 block of Washington Boulevard just before 4 a.m.
The suspects are pictured below:
Police said the suspects broke into the store while it was closed, stole several cartons of cigarettes and left the location in a silver van.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Burglary Unit are investigating this crime. If you recognize the suspect vehicle or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.