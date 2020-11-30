TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Students in Baltimore County will resume virtual learning Wednesday following a cyberattack, the Baltimore County Public Schools system said Monday.

In an update on the school system’s website, officials said students will follow what would have been their Monday schedule when they resume on Wednesday.

Before classes resume, students with HP or Windows-based devices should run through a checklist to see if their devices are compromised. Click here to learn more about that process.

In total, students will miss at least three school days because of this issue.

School Board Chair Kathleen Causey previously told WJZ there could be some form of cloud-based learning for some students by Wednesday, but this is not a guarantee.

The district’s IT experts are actively trying to circumvent an aggressive ransomware cyberattack that took over its system.

In a brief statement online, the superintendent of schools called the attack a “crisis.”

There are urgent warnings not to use any district-issued Windows-based devices, but students, teachers and staff can use Chromebooks.

Spencer Pollock, a cybersecurity attorney with Niles Barton and Wilmer Law Firm, is not associated with this case, but he said a return to normal could take weeks.

“We are facing these hackers who are insidious and sophisticated,” Pollock said. “Timing-wise, it takes a very long time if you don’t pay the ransom to get your systems back up and running. It’s hard for me to give you an estimate, it could range between 10 days to months.”

Who the hackers are or how much money they want is still unclear. County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he understands parents’ frustrations.

“They have my assurance to do everything I can to push the school that as soon as they are able to, as quickly, as much detail and specificity as possible,” he said.

With about 115,000 students, Baltimore County has the third-largest school district in the state. In the year of virtual learning, this is yet another issue for families.

“It’s hard to brace for what’s coming down the pike next,” said Amy Adam, who has three children in the district.

“In addition to trying to manage… virtual learning, now they have to see how they can strengthen their infrastructure so this doesn’t happen again,” parent Justine Stallworth said.

