BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens’ games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys have been moved due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens’ organization.

The news, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes a day after three more Ravens, Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon and Willie Snead, all reportedly tested positive for the virus. The trio and Terrell Bonds were officially placed on the team’s COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday.

The game against the Steelers is now scheduled for Wednesday at 3:40 p.m., while the game against the Cowboys has been moved to December 8 at 8:05 p.m.

Our Week 12 game at Pittsburgh has been moved to Wednesday, December 2nd, at 3:40 p.m. broadcast nationally on NBC. Our Week 13 game vs the Dallas Cowboys will be moved to Tuesday, December 8th, at 8:05 p.m. broadcast nationally on FOX/ NFL Network/ Amazon. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2020

The Ravens last practiced the Saturday before their game against the Tennessee Titans.

As of Sunday night, at least 12 Ravens players and eight members of Baltimore’s staff had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past eight days, according to CBS Sports. That includes star quarterback Lamar Jackson, per NFL reports.

On Monday, the team said it hosted a “safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center.”

“Players arrived already prepared to work out on the field, and they did not enter the locker room or training room,” the team said in a statement. “We intend to hold another walk-through session on Tuesday, in preparation for traveling to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening.”

Players who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, according to the team. Players who are deemed “high-risk close contacts” have to sit out at least five days.

The Ravens-Steelers matchup had been scheduled for Thanksgiving before being moved to Sunday and then Tuesday.

