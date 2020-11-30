COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — For the third year in a row, Wallethub names Columbia as the safest city in America.
Wallethub compared 192 cities, taking into account three criteria- home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.
I’m proud that Columbia has been named the Safest City in America by WalletHub for the third year in a row! This accolade is a testament to the excellent quality of life we cherish in #HoCoMD. For many of us, home is somewhere you feel secure and part of an inclusive community. pic.twitter.com/Axal4F1csI
— Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) November 30, 2020
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, the county’s fire chief and sheriff all said they credit county residents and how they embrace a safe and engaged community plan.
“Over the past two years, my main goal was to increase community involvement within the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Marcus Harris. “I have developed a great working relationship with the Howard County Police Department that has enabled us to work together to keep the citizens of Howard County safe. This strong relationship has no doubt led to Columbia being named the safest city in America”
Columbia received a total score of 84.52 on Wallethub’s scale.