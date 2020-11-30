COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Howard County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Public Safety, Talkers, WalletHub

COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — For the third year in a row, Wallethub names Columbia as the safest city in America.

Wallethub compared 192 cities, taking into account three criteria- home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, the county’s fire chief and sheriff all said they credit county residents and how they embrace a safe and engaged community plan.

“Over the past two years, my main goal was to increase community involvement within the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Marcus Harris. “I have developed a great working relationship with the Howard County Police Department that has enabled us to work together to keep the citizens of Howard County safe. This strong relationship has no doubt led to Columbia being named the safest city in America”

Columbia received a total score of 84.52 on Wallethub’s scale.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply