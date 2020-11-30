Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland.
The news conference is set for 4 p.m. at the State House in Annapolis.
Hogan will speak one day after Maryland reported its highest level of coronavirus hospitalizations since May. On Monday, the state’s health department reported a total of 198,370 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations sat at 1,527.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.