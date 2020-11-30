Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Students in Howard County will continue learning virtually through winter break due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials said Monday.
The Howard County Public Schools system said in-person learning will stay suspended through winter break, including special education assessments. Meal services won’t change.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
In addition, the winter sports season is being postponed to January 4. It had been scheduled to start on December 7.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.