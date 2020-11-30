COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Students in Howard County will continue learning virtually through winter break due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials said Monday.

The Howard County Public Schools system said in-person learning will stay suspended through winter break, including special education assessments. Meal services won’t change.

In addition, the winter sports season is being postponed to January 4. It had been scheduled to start on December 7.

