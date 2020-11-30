TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Towson University and the University of Maryland has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test among one of Towson’s team’s support staff, the university said Monday.
The game had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. It’s unclear if it will be made up.
A spokesperson for Towson Athletics said in an email the game was canceled “due to Big Ten Conference policy and out of an abundance of caution.”
No players or coaches tested positive, the university said.
Maryland’s assistant athletic director Sean Ellenby said in an email ther Terps are still set to take on George Mason on Friday afternoon.
