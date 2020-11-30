ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called for Georgians to vote for the two Republican candidates in the Senate run-off elections in an op-ed published in the Washington Examiner on Monday.

He said in the op-ed that as a Republican governor in a blue state, he knows “firsthand how one-party monopoly can wreak terrible consequences,” and goes on to ask Georgians if they want a “one-party monopoly in Washington.”

The Georgia runoff elections are about the future and what the first two years of President-elect Biden’s term will look like. I urge Georgians to uphold America’s mandate for moderation and compromise by voting for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.https://t.co/MeF0Znnyjp — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) November 30, 2020

“Do we want a one-party monopoly in Washington, or do we want to send a message to our federal leaders that no one party has all the answers or all the power?” he asks in the op-ed.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler was appointed last December to fill a vacant Senate seat, and has faced backlash over stock transactions she and her husband made following a Senate briefing on the coronavirus before the global stock market crash.

They liquidated their holdings in managed accounts and moved into exchange-traded funds and mutual funds, she wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion article published in April.

She also maintains the investments were made by her financial advisors and were done without her knowledge, CBS News reports. She and her husband sold between $1.2 million and $3.1 million in stocks in the three weeks after she attended a closed-door coronavirus briefing on January 24, according to a Senate financial disclosure report in mid-March.

She is facing Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock in the runoff on January 5.

The other Senate race involves incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014. He heads into the runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff after not getting more than 50% of the vote.

The balance of the next Senate does weigh on this race. It is currently 50 Republicans to 48 Democrats. If both Ossoff and Warnock win their Georgia Senate races, that would bring the Senate to a 50-50 split- with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Gov. Hogan said that a vote for the two Republican candidates would “uphold America’s mandate for moderation and compromise,”

Georgians have until January 1 to send their requests, although the U.S. Postal Service recommends sending requests as early as possible. Voters can register for the runoff until December 7, and early voting will take place beginning December 14.