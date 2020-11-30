BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Downtown Partnership is giving local stores a prime spot in the city to sell their goods during this COVID-challenged holiday season.
Starting Sunday, local makers will be able to showcase their products at a pop-up store in Center Plaza. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays until December 23.
The ground floor retail space is found just off the intersection of 100 North Charles Street at Fayette Street.
Masks are required and crowd limits and social distancing will be enforced.
The list will be updated as more join in, but here is who you can shop from so far:
- Baltimore Bench
- Chase Street Accessories and Engraving
- Couples Tea
- Dear Globe Coffee
- Drama Mama
- Hey Baltimore
- Hon’s Honey
- Jinji Chocolate
- Magan Ruthke
- Miles of Moisture
- Mt. Royal Soap Company
- Pangea Printing Company
- Pbody Design
- Raven’s Beak
- Red Claw Leather
- Row House 14
- Son of a Hon
- SuperRad Design
- Tiny Dog Press
- Words with Boards
The store’s windows will be decorated with special trees as part of the Lord Baltimore Hotel’s annual fundraiser. Each tree will be decorated by local organizations. And you can pick your favorite one!
The public can vote on their favorite tree between December 1-14. The trees will also be showcased in windows at LB Bakery, 20 W. Baltimore Street, Spirits of Mt. Vernon, 900 N Charles Street and Schola, 916 N Charles Street.
